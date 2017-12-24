Southampton striker Charlie Austin charged with violent conduct

Southampton forward Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct after he kicked Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

The Danish goalkeeper was left with a bloodied face and a suspected broken nose following the incident in yesterday's 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Austin, who scored his fifth goal in five starts before departing with a hamstring injury, avoided punishment for the incident during the contest, but could now face a retrospective ban from the Football Association.

@FA will Charlie Austin get a ban for this aggressive cowardly act? pic.twitter.com/f4KRhYNWMv — Barrie hardy (@Barrie_Hardy) December 24, 2017

Austin has until 5pm today to respond to the charge.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner took aim at the 28-year-old forward following the flashpoint.

''After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,'' Wagner said.

''I don't like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see.

''I think he looks like this challenge was very ugly and nasty. This should never happen. Charlie Austin made the wrong decision in this moment."

Austin netted the opener midway through the first half, but was substituted in the second half with a hamstring complaint and Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed he is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the festive schedule.