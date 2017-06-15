Southampton created a cartoon miniseries to launch their new kit and it's the best thing

Football clubs have taken kit launches up a notch in recent years, with glitzy events helping bring the teams’ new garb to the fans, but Southampton have done something a bit special.

The south-coast club, not content with a simple reveal, have us all on tenterhooks after just episode one of their kit-based miniseries #MadeForHeroes, which is just an absolute treat.

You’re looking at the future here, everyone.

We’re joined by left-back Ryan Bertrand, who takes us through a strange underground facility, high tech of course, guarded by a giant hologram of volley master Matt Le Tissier.

Taking us through various futuristic training zones, Bertrand and three other Saints stars are called to the lab immediately (very exciting stuff) where they are to see their new Under Armour kits.

With the tension quite frankly unbearable, the players are informed the drive containing the kit designs has been stolen. Bertrand seems to know who might have taken them, but that’s all to be revealed in episode two presumably.

The fans were very much divided on whether or not the cartoon had been a wise call.

Others were big fans of the effort.

And with Claude Puel having parted company with the club this week, some joked that their former manager might have scarpered with the clothing.

A baseless allegation that will surely be debunked in the next episode of this critically acclaimed drama.