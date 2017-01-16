South African international Botha to bolster Ulster pack

Ulster Rugby has announced that South African international Arno Botha will move to Belfast in the summer, following the conclusion of the 2017 Super Rugby campaign. He will join the province on a two-year deal.

Botha, who can operate either as a flanker or number eight, has made 46 Super Rugby appearances for the Bulls. The 25-year-old captained South Africa U20s in the 2011 World Championships in Italy and was also named as their Player of the Year.

Springbok back row forward Arno Botha is joining Ulster on a two-year deal from the Blue Bulls. pic.twitter.com/gN94Cg3hSO — #RugbyBlueBulls (@RugbyBlueBulls1) January 16, 2017

He made his debut for the Springboks against Italy in June 2013, but suffered a knee injury just four minutes into his second test, against Scotland, later that month.

"Arno was tipped to be a future Springboks captain from a young age but his career was somewhat curtailed by injuries after he made his international debut in 2013," Director of Rugby Les Kiss said. "Those injuries are behind him now and he has regained his best form over the past 12 months.

"His leadership and abrasiveness will be key attributes for us over the next couple of seasons. He is very aggressive in attack and his ability to get over the gainline will be especially good for us. Arno is also strong in defence, he's a nuisance at the breakdown and he's a good lineout option, so he has a very well-rounded game.

"Bryn Cunningham and myself have been working hard to add quality and depth to our squad for next season, particularly up front, and Arno is a great addition in that respect.

"Marcell (Coetzee) is yet to play for us so he will almost be like a new signing too. In the coming weeks, we will announce a further addition to strengthen the forward pack, as well as the retention of some of our high-profile current players.”