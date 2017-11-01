South Africa urge Ireland to take ’high moral ground’ on Rugby World Cup bid defeat
South Africa want Ireland to end their interest in hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The Rainbow Nation have won the recommendation to stage the tournament, but the Irish bidding team are refusing to concede defeat.
The final decision won’t be made until a vote of the World Rugby Council in two weeks time.
Springboks CEO Jurie Roux has urged Ireland to take the ’moral high ground’ and accept the recommendation.
