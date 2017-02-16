Someone mixed Stormzy's Big For Your Boots with Arsenal Fan TV

Arsenal Fan TV is often a great source of entertainment, especially for rival fans after an Arsenal loss, and the day following the Gunners’ colossal defeat to Bayern Munich is no different. But this time it comes with a twist.

Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots has been mashed with a clip of Troopz getting very passionate about Arsenal’s current situation, and it works so well.

The latest Arsenal Fan TV mixes perfectly with the new Stormzy track pic.twitter.com/iNrcMRLg1Q — Sammy James (@MrSammyJames) February 16, 2017

So who’s getting too big for their boots? According to Troopz, everyone at the club. He wants rid of the players, the CEO, the manager. Everybody gotta go.

It comes following an embarrassing Champions League collapse at the hands of Bayern Munich, with Arsene Wenger’s men conceding four in a traumatic second half to leave the first leg score at 5-1.

But given that Stormzy’s a Manchester United fan, we can’t imagine he’d be too displeased with the events of Tuesday night – and would probably enjoy this mashup too.