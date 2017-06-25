Some celebrations and statistics as Lionel Messi turns 30

Back to Sport Home

Not to try and make some reading this feel old, but Lionel Messi is 30 today.

The Argentinian superstar broke into the Barcelona team as a teenager – and 13 years since his debut, his statistics show he more than delivered on the early promise he showed.

Messi’s name has often been offered in discussions of the greatest footballer of all time, and with numbers like that it’s easy to see why.

This high regard with which the magician is held meant there was of course a host of people and groups celebrating his birthday with him online – starting with his club who decided to make a little montage of the forward’s head, obviously.

Messi has 94 goals and four trophies in the Champion’s League – so the tournament’s official Twitter account naturally offered its congratulations too.

He’s had just a little bit of success in Spain’s top division too. In fact, Messi has 349 goals in La Liga – the all-time record by some margin – and a whopping eight titles.

Of course La Liga’s Twitter account had an offering for the little man as well.

Meanwhile, sports news outlets were also quick to give the Argentinian a mention.

Happy Birthday Leo!
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, FC Barcelona, Football, Lionel Messi, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport