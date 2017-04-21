Sol Campbell leads tributes to 'true defender' Ugo Ehiogu

Sol Campbell led the tributes to his “east London mate” Ugo Ehiogu after the former England defender died at the age of 44.

Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham’s training centre, where he was the under-23s coach, on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

One of my East London mates of old.Ugo Ehiogu true defender my heart goes out to his family. I just can't believe it! pic.twitter.com/4DSrltEGlB — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) April 21, 2017

The pair played for England together, notably when Ehiogu scored his only international goal in a 3-0 win over Spain in Sven Goran Eriksson’s first match in charge.

Rio Ferdinand, who also featured in the game, paid tribute to a man with a “calm and warming presence”.

Rio Ferdinand Honestly can’t believe I just woke to the news that one of my former England teammates, Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. My heart goes out to his family and those closest to him. Always a calm & warming…

One of the good guys.



Truly broken. pic.twitter.com/cxqLk7uvy4 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 21, 2017

Shocked to hear that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Far far too young, My thoughts goes out to his family and friends! #RIP 🙏 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) April 21, 2017

Really upsetting news about Ugo Ehiogu .Football has lost a great player and a great man. Thoughts go out to his family. RIP Ugo🙏 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 21, 2017

Terrible news to see Ugo Ehiogu passed away early this morning.. thoughts and prayers go out to his family! #RIPUgo 🙏🏽 — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) April 21, 2017

My thoughts are with Ugo Ehiogu, his family and close friends.. god bless Ugo. Rip 🙏 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) April 21, 2017

Gutted/devastated to hear the news that me pal Ugo Ehiogu has died. 44 years of age so sad. RIP pic.twitter.com/65AMYggVBA — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) April 21, 2017

Tragic news about Ugo Ehiogu.

So sad. My thoughts are with his friends and family.

RIP — Michael Carrick (@carras16) April 21, 2017

Englishman Ehiogu made four appearances for his national team and played the majority of his club football at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough – as well as appearing for Rangers, Leeds United and Sheffield United in his later playing career.

The FA and his former clubs have also shared messages of condolence.

We're devastated to hear the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him. pic.twitter.com/UXT4CXNIne — England (@England) April 21, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.



Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/nTk1WBhr1H — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2017

MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo's friends and family.

Rangers Football Club is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of former defender Ugo Ehiogu: https://t.co/PETGbYohOU pic.twitter.com/b5sqJP2DyR — Rangers FC (@RangersFC) April 21, 2017

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former #LUFC defender Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts are with all of his friends and family pic.twitter.com/mXgLFUnIEc — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 21, 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of former defender Ugo Ehiogu. RIP #twitterblades pic.twitter.com/jiYFHM0XbQ — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) April 21, 2017

Tottenham announced his death on Friday morning, saying in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu.”

Ehiogu joined Spurs as a coach in 2014.