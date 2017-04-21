Sol Campbell leads tributes to 'true defender' Ugo Ehiogu

Sol Campbell led the tributes to his “east London mate” Ugo Ehiogu after the former England defender died at the age of 44.

Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham’s training centre, where he was the under-23s coach, on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The pair played for England together, notably when Ehiogu scored his only international goal in a 3-0 win over Spain in Sven Goran Eriksson’s first match in charge.

Rio Ferdinand, who also featured in the game, paid tribute to a man with a “calm and warming presence”.

Rio Ferdinand

Honestly can’t believe I just woke to the news that one of my former England teammates, Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. My heart goes out to his family and those closest to him. Always a calm & warming…

Englishman Ehiogu made four appearances for his national team and played the majority of his club football at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough – as well as appearing for Rangers, Leeds United and Sheffield United in his later playing career.

The FA and his former clubs have also shared messages of condolence.

MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo’s friends and family.

Tottenham announced his death on Friday morning, saying in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu.”

Ehiogu joined Spurs as a coach in 2014.
