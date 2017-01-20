West Ham complete €9million deal for Southampton captain

West Ham have completed the signing of Southampton defender Jose Fonte for a fee of £8million (€9.25m).

The 33-year-old, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal last summer, has put pen to paper on a two-and-half-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Fonte told West Ham's official website: "I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are."