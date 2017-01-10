Manchester United agree €25million deal to sell Morgan Schneiderlin

Manchester United have agreed a £22million (€25.3m) fee to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, it’s understood.

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in a deal worth around £25million (€28.8m) in July 2015 but has struggled to make an impact since manager Jose Mourinho's arrival last summer.

Schneiderlin now looks set join former Saints boss Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park, with realistic add-ons understood to have been built in that could take the transfer figure to £24million (€27.6m), according to Press Association Sport.

