Barca best-paid football team while premier league average wage tops €55,000

Barcelona top the list of the world’s best-paid football teams but the Premier League in England has a higher average wage than any of its rivals.

According to the 2017 Global Sports Salaries survey published today, the average Premier League weekly wage has broken the €55,000 barrier - a first for any football league.

England’s top two clubs, Manchester United (€5.891m) and Manchester City (€5.885m), have a €112,000-per-week basic average across their squads.

Lionel Messi

But the pair are still behind Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and France’s Paris St Germain.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona pay their first-team squad nearly €7.4m, numbers which includes Lionel Messi’s €562,000-per-week contract extension to 2021 - a deal agreed in July and signed yesterday.

Ambitious PSG, who signed Brazil superstar Neymar from Barcelona last summer, are just behind on €7.275m with European champions Real Madrid on €6.999m.

Chelsea (€5m), Arsenal (€4.538m), Liverpool (€4.1m) and Tottenham (€3.545m) are the next biggest payers in English football.

The average yearly Premier League pay in the 2017-18 season is €2,970,550 - or €57,125 per week.

Those figures are well ahead of Spain’s LaLiga (€1.888m), Italy’s Serie A (€1.495m), Germany’s Bundesliga (€1.416m) and France’s Ligue 1 (€1.062m).

The three best-paid teams in global sport all come from basketball’s NBA in the United States.

The Oklahoma City Thunder (€8.038m), the Cleveland Cavaliers (€7.78m) and the Golden State Warriors (€7.731m) top the list with NBA players having the highest average wages at €6.2m each this season.

Baseball’s MLB players are next on €3.8m and Indian Premier League cricketers, when weekly pay is pro-rated, receive €3.4m a year.

The GSS survey exposes the substantial gender pay gap in elite level sport.

The 12-team Women’s National Basketball Association in the United States paid an average salary of €64,645 for the 2017 season.

The Atlanta Dream are the biggest WNBA payers with an average weekly salary of €1,420, placing them just below Scottish Premier League pair Hearts (€2,065) and Hibernian (€1,883) but above Dundee (€1,295).

The WNBA’s €1,900 average paid to players per game was dwarfed by American Football’s NFL (€145,964), Premier League (€78,173) and NBA (€75,370).