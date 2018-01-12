Soccer rumours: United to sign Jamie Vardy?

What the papers say

Manchester United are looking to bolster their strike force in the January transfer window and are reported to have made inquiries about signing Jamie Vardy from Leicester City and Javier Hernandez from West Ham, according to the Telegraph.

Vardy missed out on the golden boot in the 2015-16 season by one goal and already has nine in this campaign, while Hernandez played at Old Trafford between 2010 and 2015.

Liverpool are looking to offload Daniel Sturridge - but want £30m for the striker, the Liverpool Echo reports. Sturridge, 28, is looking to leave Anfield during the transfer window for first-team football as he bids to be part of England's World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in Leicester and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, the Daily Express reports.

Antonio Conte is to leave the Chelsea hot seat at the end of the season, the Daily Mail says.

The paper reports that the new Stamford Bridge boss could be Massimiliano Allegri, who is currently at Juventus, or former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique. Former boss Carlo Ancelotti is not in the frame despite winning the double in 2010, it is reported.

Everton are prepared to pay £20m for Arsenal's Theo Walcott, according to the Telegraph. Walcott, 28, could call time on his 12-year stay at the Emirates after being left on the bench when his side took on Chelsea, the paper said.

Social media round-up

Leicester news: Claude Puel vows to keep faith in summer flop Kelechi Iheanachohttps://t.co/hmkIji7gbU #LCFC pic.twitter.com/XkwkZprY3P — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 11, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Hazard tells @JackRathborn he WILL sign a new Chelsea deal - and says Courtois is also on verge of extension https://t.co/kTZ1czgemQ pic.twitter.com/2CBYYM3c8j — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 12, 2018

Players to watch

Manchester United will put a bid in for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic if their Premier League rivals also express an interest, according to the Independent.

The Old Trafford side are also mulling a bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred, according to the Daily Record.

