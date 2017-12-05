Soccer rumours: Chelsea facing battle to keep Eden Hazard

What the papers say

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will delay contract talks until after the World Cup, the Daily Mirror says. The stall over a new deal at City could alert Real Madrid, who showed an interest in the winger two years ago, the paper reports. The England star has two and a half years remaining on his current £180,000-a-week deal.

Chelsea face a battle to keep hold of star forward Eden Hazard, The Times reports. The Belgian is said to be holding off from signing a new £300,000-a-week deal, a club record, in the hope of piquing the interest of Real Madrid. The 26-year-old does not want to harm his chances of a move to Madrid by agreeing a contract of more than two years at Stamford Bridge, it is reported. Contract talks are expected to resume at the end of the season.

Theo Walcott's 10-year spell at Arsenal could be coming to an end, according to The Sun. The Gunners are apparently happy to let the 28-year-old leave the club if a suitable offer is made for the winger in the January transfer window. West Ham and Southampton are thought to be interested in the player, the paper says.

Tottenham defender Danny Rose could be swapping London for the North West, the Daily Mail reports. Manchester United appear to be targeting the 27-year-old for a move in January or next summer, the paper says, with boss Jose Mourinho said to be confident a deal - worth £50million - can take place.

West Ham may have to fight off Real Madrid in order to bring Russian striker Fyodor Smolov to the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports. The Spanish giants are said to be looking to bolster their attacking positions and Smolov has impressed. West Ham, meanwhile, also want to strengthen their squad come the January transfer window and reportedly hope to persuade the 27-year-old to move to London Stadium.

Newcastle might have to be prepared to pay a hefty sum if they want to bring Cenk Tosun to England, the Chroncile and Turkish media report. The 26-year-old's impressive run of form means Besiktas bosses appear to have upped their demands. Newcastle have reportedly considered the forward as part of a swap deal with Aleksandar Mitrovic, but are thought to have been unwilling to pay a previously touted £20million.

Dani Ceballos could be prepared to leave Real Madrid in search of more game time, the Daily Mirror says. The Spain Under-21 international moved to the Bernabeu only last summer but has struggled to frequently make the starting XI, reports suggest. Arsenal and Tottenham are tipped to be interested in the player, along with AC Milan and Roma.