Soccer fans wear team kits for cancer charity in honour of Bradley Lowery

Football fans up and down the country have dressed in their favourite teams' kits in honour of Bradley Lowery, as the Sunderland-mad youngster's family prepared for his funeral.

Six-year-old Bradley died last week after a battle with the childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

His family suggested that those unable to make the public ceremony, being held in Blackhall Colliery on Friday morning, could wear the colours of their favourite team to work and school, and make a £1 donation to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

In response, hundreds took to social media using the hashtag #CancerHasNoColours, and shared pictures of themselves in their kits, representing clubs from across English football and beyond.

One particularly poignant image was shared by Alan Strand, 47, a warehouse operative who was travelling on the number 10 bus in Sunderland when he saw a stranger wearing a Sunderland shirt with the word "Bradley" on the back.

"He was just a random stranger but I did get a lump in my throat, I can tell you. So sad," he said.

United together for Bradley Lowery's funeral, which is today.



Rest in peace ❤️#CancerHasNoColours #BradleyLowery pic.twitter.com/YCbCenliz5 — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) July 14, 2017

Among the tributes posted on Twitter were photos from fans of Sunderland's local rivals Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool - as well as many more from other parts of the UK.

Football players and clubs from across the world also posted tributes online to the youngster as his family prepared to say goodbye.

Manchester City and England women's footballer Jill Scott tweeted: "All thoughts will be with Bradley and his family today, Rest in Peace little man xxx"

Spanish club Villareal posted: "Forever Bradley Lowery. We'll never forget your courage. Rest in peace dear fighter."

And London's Queen's Park Rangers wrote: "Rest in peace, brave Bradley."

Bradley's "best mate", England and Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, was set to join the memorial service, having visited him several times in the final months of his life.