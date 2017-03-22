So Shaquille O'Neal believes the world is flat...

Yep – retired professional basketball player (and meme) Shaquille O’Neal has adamantly defended his belief that the world is flat.

Speaking during a podbay.fm show, he said that the theory that the Earth is round is a conspiracy: “I drive from coast to coast, and this sh*t is flat to me.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast here.

When the presenters question what he made of the fact that there have been pictures taken of the Earth from space – looking pretty round – he said “we haven’t seen anything”, and that satellite imagery could be “drawn and made up”.

The subject was in response to another US basketball player Kyrie Irving revealed in February that he also believes the Earth is flat.

To be fair though, they’re pretty tall, so maybe they just have a better perspective of the planet than the rest of us?