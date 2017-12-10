Snow hits Leinster and All-Ireland club football games

The inclement weather has hit GAA fixtures here and in the UK.

The AIB Leinster club senior football final at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise today has had to be cancelled due to snow on the pitch.

Temperatures plummeted in Laois overnight and with significant falls of snow on the pitch, the decision has been taken to call the game off.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 17, in O’Moore Park with a 2pm throw in.

In London, today's All-Ireland SFC club quarter-final in Ruislip has also been postponed due to heavy snowfall there overnight.