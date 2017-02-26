Smooth Rebels cruise to win over Fermanagh

Cork 1-14

Fermanagh 0-9

Michael Moynihan, Pairc Ui Rinn.

A comfortable win for Cork in a surprisingly sunny Pairc Ui Rinn, the Rebels too strong for visitors Fermanagh in this NFL Division 2 clash.

Cork defended the scoreboard end in the first half and Fermanagh appeared to have the backing of the breeze.

The home side were sharper early on, with captain Paul Kerrigan effective up front, hitting two early points. Fermanagh’s patient build-up play broke down more than once in the face of Cork pressure, and by the end of the first quarter they had one point, from Tomas Corrigan, to show against Cork’s four.

Wayward shooting didn’t help the visitors, who hit five wides in that time, but Sean Quigley pointed a free for their second on 20 minutes and added a 45 a minute later.

Cork hit back with a sweet Donncha O’Connor point, and O’Connor and Kerrigan then combined to set up Niall Coakley for a goal from close range: 1-5 to 0-3 on 24 minutes.

Coakley added a free and Kerrigan a point from play before half-time, but Fermanagh’s Eddie Courtney hit one more for the men in green before the break: 1-7 to 0-4 at the half.

Brian O’Driscoll pointed for Cork on the resumption but two Quigley points gave Fermanagh a boost. Coakley (free) and Connolly made it a seven-point game before Kerrigan almost got Cork’s second goal, only for Tomas Treacy to save well.

Turning into the third quarter Cork were well in control, and though Fermanagh tried hard they couldn’t convert their industry into scores, and Cork had 8 to spare at the end, Treacy denying Kerrigan a second goal at the death.

Scorers for Cork: N. Coakley (4 frees)(1-4); P. Kerrigan (0-4); B. O’Driscoll (0-2); J. O’Rourke, D. O’Connor, L. Connolly, D. Og Hodnett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fermanagh: S. Quigley (4 frees, 1 45)(0-5); T. Corrigan, E. Courtney, A. Breen, R. Jones (0-1 each).

Cork: K. O’Halloran, K. Crowley, T. Clancy (Clonakilty), M. Shields, T. Clancy (Fermoy), J. Loughrey, S. Cronin, A. Walsh, R. Deane, B. O’Driscoll, L. Connolly, J. O’Rourke, N. Coakley, D. O’Connor, P. Kerrigan.

Subs: C. O’Neill for O’Connor (53); M. Collins for O’Rourke (55); C. O’Driscoll for Crowley (60); D. Og Hodnett for Connolly (62); P. Kelleher for Coakley (66); K. O’Driscoll for B. O’Driscoll (70).

Fermanagh: T. Treacy, B. Mulroney, C. Cullen, M. Jones, D. McCusker, R. McCluskey L. Cullen, E. Donnelly (c), R. Hyde, A. Breen, P. McCusker ,R. Lyons, E. Courtney, S. Quigley, T. Corrigan.

Subs: R. Jones and K. Connor for Lyons and P. McCusker (HT); J. McMahon for McCluskey (53); D. Keenan for Corrigan (57); P. Reihill for D. McCusker (60).

Referee: A. Nolan (Wicklow).