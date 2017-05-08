Sligo boss says his side were shown 'disrespect' in build-up to New York clash

Sligo football manager Niall Carew says his side deserved more 'respect' in the build-up to last night's Championship opener in New York.

They won out by 1-21 to 1-13 in front of a crowd of 5,000 at Gaelic Park, and next play Mayo in the Connacht quarter-finals on Sunday week.

New York's side included a number of former inter-county stars, and some pundits believed this would be the game they would claim a historic Championship win.

Niall Carew

But Carew told Ocean FM he was confident his side's quality would win out in the end.

"I suppose it was tough and our boys showed great character.

"I think everyone in the country and New York expected New York to win and they probably showed us a lot of disrespect with the quality players that we had.

"These lads have probably played in three of four Connacht finals and a couple won one here with Tommy in 2007.

"I just felt that they were getting above their station and that nine of ten point win just proved that we're on the right road."