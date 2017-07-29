Sligo and Dundalk share the points in 1-1 draw

Dundalk will leave the Showgrounds disappointed after only earning a point away to Sligo Rovers.

The Lilywhites went ahead early thanks to a goal from defender Niclas Vemmelund but Rover equalised later in the half thanks to Benny Igiehon.

Dundalk pushed for a winner in the second half but Sligo held on for the point to push them up to 10th.

Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

For the Louth side, however, it means they fall further behind league leaders Cork City, who defeated Galway United on Friday night.

Dundalk are 17 points behind City having played two more games.