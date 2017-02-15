Slaven Bilic's 'act of kindness' goes viral after he helped a young boy meet Andy Carroll

Slaven Bilic was known as a tough-tackling defender in his playing days, but perhaps his managerial career will be defined by heartwarming moments like these.

West Ham fan Matt Hill was waiting with his son, Alf, outside the club’s training ground this week, hoping to catch some players on their way out, when Bilic arrived.

Over to you, Matt…

@WestHamUtd what a man you have in charge. His act of kindness should be recognised for what he did for my son yesterday. #WHUFC #SUPERSLAV pic.twitter.com/cx02brYc75 — Matt Hill (@matthill_33) February 15, 2017

Hill explains that he and his son were “just waiting for Andy Carroll when Slav then came out in his car to go home”.

He continued: “He (Bilic) told us Carroll would be a while as he was doing some fitness work so he took alf in his car, back into the training ground to meet Andy Carroll!”

Quite a gesture from the Hammers manager, who Hill hopes will receive the recognition he deserves, tweeting: “His act of kindness should be recognised for what he did for my son yesterday.”

So there you go folks – get retweeting!