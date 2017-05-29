Skibb's newest gold medallist reveals secret to success: bread and jam sandwiches

Ireland's latest European gold medallists have revealed the secret to their success after Skibbereen rowing club brought home three medals this weekend.

Denise Walsh took silver in the women's light weight scull, while Olympic heroes Paul and Gary O'Donovan came second in the men's light weight double.

But it was newcomers Shane O'Driscoll and Mark O'Donovan who took top honours in the light weight pair.

Mark O'Donovan says an old fashioned sandwich is the key ingredient to every race day.

"Like we generally wake up, we've no breakfast and we might have to sweat down if needs be and you kind of want something that's easy and light on the stomach, you know, something that won't repeat," he said.

"Some people would have bread and Nutella but that wouldn't suit me, so I'd have bread and jam and some people might have a bit of fruit.

"Anything that won't repeat," he repeated.