Skibb rowers clean up at European Rowing Championships bringing home three medals for Ireland

Ireland have won three medals in what has been a brilliant morning at the European Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll secured a gold medal with a fantastic performance in the men's lightweight pairs final.

'We haven't had a full plate of dinner in over a week' - the O'Donovan brothers reflect on another medal #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/pyXqAkNIuc — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 28, 2017

The Skibbereen duo started in lane 1 and pulled away after taking the lead at the 600 metre mark.

Just moments later their clubmate Denise Walsh went on to win a silver medal in the women's lightweight single skulls.

The secret to making yourself one of the best rowers in Europe? Lucky socks from Penneys! #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/dV1e6iletU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 28, 2017

Walsh was fourth after 1000 metres but a brilliant finish saw her claim second spot.

And then Gary and Paul O'Donovan made it a hat-trick of medals for the Skibbereen club when they won a silver medal in the men's lightweight double skulls.

The brothers were out of the medal contention for much of the race before their trademark strong finish gave them second place by just half a second.