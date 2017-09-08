Six Munster players make up under 18 rugby sevens squad heading to Germany

Ireland will send a 12-strong squad to this weekend’s rugby Europe under-18 men's rugby sevens championship in Heidelberg, Germany. writes Barry Coughlan,

Anthony Eddy, the IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, yesterday named six Munster players in his unit, James McCarthy, Kieran Dunne, Keoghan Barrett, Tim Duggan, Roan Quinn and Eoin Manahan.

The Rugby Europe U-18 Men's Sevens Championship, which Ireland won last September in Bucharest, brings together the continent's leading 16 teams in four pools of four. Eddy's youngsters have been drawn in Pool A with Georgia, Luxembourg and host nation Germany.

The Ireland head coach said: "The squad has had limited preparation and they are still learning the game of Sevens, however we have some really exciting players and this stage is a great opportunity for them to show what they can do.”

Ireland Squad: E Barrett (Shannon/Munster), T Duggan (Crescent College/Munster), S Gavin (Gonzaga College/Leinster), A Kernohan (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), H Lennox (Skerries/Leinster), E Manahan (Christian Brothers College/Munster), J McCarthy (Munster Academy/Munster), O McNulty (Millfield School/IQ Rugby), R Quinn (Glenstal Abbey/Munster), E Ryan (Presentation College Bray/Leinster), A Sexton (Bangor Grammar/Ulster), K Dunne (Munster).