Six GAA grounds nominated for inaugural Pitch Award

Six grounds have been shortlisted to win the GAA's inaugural Pitch Award.

Munster venues Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Rinn are in the running along with Leinster's Innovate Wexford Park and St Conleth's Park in Newbridge.

Páirc Uí Rinn

Ulster's O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny is nominated while Connacht is represented by Roscommon's Dr Hyde Park.

Stuart Wilson, Croke Park Pitch Manager, has visited all six venues in the company of Dr Stephen Barker of the Sports Research Institute to assess the playing surfaces.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “This is a most welcome initiative and I laud everyone involved in bringing it to fruition.

“Our first impressions of a venue – regardless of what level of the GAA we are talking about – can be formed on how well maintained the playing field is.

“Of course the primary importance regarding the standard of playing surfaces is how it impacts on the players and by extension the game itself.

“With that in mind I am delighted to note the big improvement we have seen with our pitches in recent years and I believe work such as this will see further enhancement in the years ahead right around the country.”

The winner will be announced in the next few weeks.