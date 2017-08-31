Six Co Westmeath men show their commitment to club football by ditching debs dates

Six young men have shown their commitment to intermediate football much to their other halves' annoyance, writes Ciara Phelan.

Eoin Fallon, Sean Lyster, Jamie Rooney, Ned Cully, Jerry Byrne and Enda Cully supporting their St.Mary's jerseys under their debs suits.

Eoin Fallon, Sean Lyster, Jamie Rooney, Ned Cully, Jerry Byrne and Enda Cully who play for St. Mary's football team in Rochfortbridge, a small village in Co Westmeath, were left with the tough decision to chose between playing club football or attending their debs.

The team had made it to the fourth round of the intermediate championship and were set to play rival club Shandonagh.

The boys made a mutual decision that football came first and despite paying €75 for their ticket which included a trip to Swords and a three course meal, they showed their ultimate commitment to the jersey, literally, by wearing it underneath their suits.

A total rat race commenced, the game which was a 30 minute journey away was fixed for 7pm but the boys had to get their photos taken at 6pm with their not so impressed dates.

Unfortunately, the boys did not win the game but after a quick shower and pep talk in the dressing room, they put back on their suits and made their way to Swords where they joined in with the rest of their classmates.

St.Mary's club paid for a separate bus to get their boys to the debs safely and the hotel had a dinner ready for them at 10.30pm.

Despite the loss, St.Mary's have since reached the semi-final of the championship and are training hard for their next match.