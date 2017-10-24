Simon Zebo's international career could be over following the news that the Munster star will leave the Province at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is poised to link up with former team mates Ronan O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan at Parisian club Racing 92.

Ireland's current policy is not to pick players based overseas.

Former Ireland and Munster second row Donnacha O'Callaghan says Zebo departure will provide an opportunity for others.