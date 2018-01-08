Simon Moroney resigns as Munster GAA chief

By Michael Moynihan

Munster GAA chiefs will have to replace Simon Moroney, currently council secretary/CEO after the Clare native surprised the Munster Council with his resignation.

Moroney is expected to see out his notice until May, giving provincial officials five months to source a replacement.

Sources close to the Council admitted yesterday they were taken aback by Moroney’s resignation but paid tribute to his professionalism and ability: “We were surprised by the news but Simon has been a terrific asset to the Munster Council, and we respect his decision.

“He will work through to May when we will be appointing his replacement.”

Moroney is regarded as one of the ablest administrators in the GAA and has been involved in some of its most high-profile committees - before returning as Munster Council CEO in 2013, for instance, he had been chairman of the powerful Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), a post he was appointed to by then-GAA President Liam O’Neill.

His resignation is bound to lead to speculation connecting Moroney with another vacancy, that of director-general of the GAA itself.

The incumbent, Paraic Duffy, will be stepping down at that time and there is, by definition, a narrow field of qualified and available candidates.

While Moroney’s own intentions regarding that position are unknown, the Association may prefer a candidate more closely aligned with Croke Park rather than one of the provincial councils.