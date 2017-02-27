Signs, scarves and masks: Leicester City fans were in no mood to forget Claudio Ranieri

If you’ve been living under a rock for a week, you might have missed Claudio Ranieri’s sacking as Leicester City manager.

If not, then you’ll be fully aware of it, and Foxes fans were certainly in no mood to forget when their side took on Liverpool, in their first game without the Italian.

A few Ranieri banners around. "THANK YOU CLAUDIO RANIERI" says one. "Dilly ding dilly dong/We're sad Claudio's gone HERO-GODFATHER" another. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 27, 2017

Yes, we think the fans might miss their miracle-working manager.

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Ranieri’s appointment was widely criticised by pundits in 2015, but he led Leicester to their first Premier League title in some style, losing just three games in the process.

The fans appreciate that sort of thing.

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Welcome to the abattoir of dreams pic.twitter.com/viCEnTfzX4 — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) February 27, 2017

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

We don’t think this is actually Claudio, but we suppose there’s a small chance it COULD be him.

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Scarves have long memories – like elephants.

(Nick Potts/PA)

But while most fans used the game to celebrate the dreams Ranieri made come true…

(Nick Potts/PA)

… not everyone was on the same page.

Can't wait to bust out my banner out today. Hope the owners see it from the other side of the ground #lcfc pic.twitter.com/eS5aydXdfX — Stephen Robinson (@Lcfcsteve11) February 27, 2017

Are you an ostrich?