Signs, scarves and masks: Leicester City fans were in no mood to forget Claudio Ranieri

If you’ve been living under a rock for a week, you might have missed Claudio Ranieri’s sacking as Leicester City manager.

If not, then you’ll be fully aware of it, and Foxes fans were certainly in no mood to forget when their side took on Liverpool, in their first game without the Italian.

Yes, we think the fans might miss their miracle-working manager.

Ranieri’s appointment was widely criticised by pundits in 2015, but he led Leicester to their first Premier League title in some style, losing just three games in the process.

The fans appreciate that sort of thing.

We don’t think this is actually Claudio, but we suppose there’s a small chance it COULD be him.

Scarves have long memories – like elephants.

But while most fans used the game to celebrate the dreams Ranieri made come true…

… not everyone was on the same page.

Are you an ostrich?
