'Shock and profound sorrow' as racing world mourns top trainer's wife who died in hunting fall

The racing world is mourning Maria O’Grady, who died in a hunting accident on Saturday, writes Stephen Barry.

Mrs O’Grady (61), the wife of leading trainer Edward, suffered the fatal fall near her home in Ballynonty, Co Tipperary.

She was thrown from her horse while jumping a fence and died instantly, the Independent report.

A statement from her stepson Jonathan said: “On behalf of Edward and family, it is with shock and profound sorrow that I confirm Maria O'Grady died suddenly today [Saturday] following a tragic fall on the hunting field.

“Beloved wife, revered mother and ardent friend, she will be inordinately missed. RIP”.

The wider racing world has been expressing their condolences to the O’Grady family.

Mrs O’Grady is survived by her husband Edward, daughters Mimi and Rosie Mae and her extended family, Jonathan, Amber and Lucy.

Her funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11.30am at the Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
By Stephen Barry

