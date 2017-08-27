Shaun Murphy loses Paul Hunter Classic final to Michael White

Michael White won his second ranking title with a 4-2 victory over former world champion Shaun Murphy in the final of the Paul Hunter Classic today.

White, whose previous win came in the 2015 Indian Open, won the first two frames in Furth before Murphy hit back with a break of 84 to halve his deficit.

An 83 from White gave the 26-year-old Welshman a 3-1 lead and although Murphy won the fifth frame after his opponent missed the final black, White was not to be denied and saved his best till last with a break of 97 to secure victory.

That completed an impressive week's work for White, who beat world number one Mark Selby 4-1 in the last 16 before seeing off Ian Burns in the quarter-finals and Mitchell Mann in the last four by the same score.