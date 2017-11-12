Shaun Murphy beats Luca Brecel to set up final against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Shaun Murphy will take on Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Champion of Champions final after coming through a rollercoaster semi-final with Luca Brecel.

Belgian Brecel raced into a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval and moved 4-2 ahead before Murphy rattled off four successive frames to seal victory.

The 22-year-old drew first blood with a composed 68 break in the opening frame but the Englishman hit back with runs of 41 and 46 to level the scores.

Brecel nudged back in front during a tight third frame before recording a break of 80 to move two ahead at the mid-session interval.

The pair traded the next two before Murphy reduced the deficit back to one frame with a stunning 131 clearance for the first century of the match.

A run of 73 was enough to bring parity to the scoreline before 'The Magician' took the lead for the first time by taking the ninth, followed by a tense brown-blue-pink finish in the 10th frame to secure an entertaining win.

