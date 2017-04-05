Shane Ross: John Delaney UEFA election 'hugely positive for Irish football'

by Liam Mackey

While the controversy engulfing the FAI and the Irish women's senior football team continued at home, politicians, sports administrators and the board of the FAI have been extending congratulations to the Association's CEO John Delaney on his election in Helsinki to the UEFA Executive Committee, the seat of power at the heart of European football's governing body.

Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, described Delaney's election as "a hugely positive development for Irish sport and for football, which will now have a significant voice at the decision-making end of the European game.”

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, added: “John Delaney’s election to the UEFA Executive Committee raises the profile of Irish football, it is a positive step to have someone at the top table of European football.”

Kieran Mulvey, Chairman of Sport Ireland, also congratulated Delaney on his election, saying: "This is a very positive development, as one of the findings in the Rio Review, which is published today, is that Ireland needs more representation on international federations to influence decisions at the highest level. Sport Ireland welcomes that there will be an Irish voice on a key international federation.”

FAI President Tony Fitzgerald said Delaney's elevation to the Executive Committee was a “fantastic achievement for our CEO John Delaney and is a hugely positive reflection of Irish football in Europe.”

Delaney himself said he was both “honoured and delighted” to become a UEFA Executive Committee member, adding: “While Ireland may be regarded as one of the smaller footballing nations, we are known for punching above our weight and I look forward to bringing our voice and our views and experiences to the table in UEFA."