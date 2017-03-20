Shane Lowry Q&A turns into a bit of a spat with Seanie Johnstone

Golfer Shane Lowry had some spare time last night and decided to use it by answering questions from his Twitter followers.

The Offaly man was stuck in Chicago airport, and obviously bored, so he sent out the offer and there was a host of takers.

Some time to kill in Chicago airport. Anyone got and questions??? — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 19, 2017

Among them was twitter follower @Paddymc who asked Shane who he thought was Kildare's greatest footballer.

@ShaneLowryGolf kildare's greatest footballer in your opinion? — Paddy Mc Dermott (@Paddymc) March 19, 2017

While the Offaly man admitted he didn't know he couldn't resist a dig at Cavan footballer Seanie Johnston by calling him Kildare's "best ever hurler", a reference to Seanie's brief stint with the Kildare footballers five years ago.

To become eligible for Kildare, Seanie made a short substitute appearance in a hurling match for Kildare club Coill Dubh before making his debut for Kildare in an All-Ireland Football qualifier against his native Cavan later that summer.

Don't know but seanie Johnston is defo their best ever hurler https://t.co/yGpvCyZfck — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 19, 2017

Now Seanie might have been celebrating

Cavan's win over Mayo yesterday , which broke their 13-year losing streak against them, but he got back to Shane with a little dig of his own, saying: "Thanks Shane for the huge praise- unfortunately had to quit the hurling due to zika virus fears."

@ShaneLowryGolf Thanks Shane for the huge praise- unfortunately had to quit the hurling due to zika virus fears😃😉 — Seanie Johnston (@Johnsts4) March 20, 2017

This was in reference to Shane

At the time Lowry said that he felt he would be "putting my family's health at risk by being in Brazil at the current time", and that his decision followed consultations with medical experts.

Today Shane, noticing that Seanie took a while with his comeback, said: "Haha good man seanie. Took you a full day to come up with that. Well done."

Haha good man seanie. Took you a full day to come up with that. Well done. https://t.co/86Va1LAJO5 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 20, 2017

Will this be the end of it?