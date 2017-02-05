Shane Lowry promises 'more where that came from' after handing out cans of Guinness to golf fans

Fans favourite Shane Lowry was busy raising his popularity with fans yesterday in Phoenix.

The Offaly native, who is playing in the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale this weekend, dished out cans of Guinness when he was on the 16th hole.

Lowry carded a brilliant third round of 66 to leave him just six shots off leader Byeong Hun An.

No wonder he was in good spirits.

Lowry is seen on the PGA Tour's official Snapchat story handing out the cans and enjoying himself with golf fans.

It can only increase the kudos for Lowry, who is loved by golf fans everywhere, some of whom may be waiting in Arizona today for a few more celebratory drinks from the Offaly man.

