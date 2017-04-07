Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy happy despite trailing runaway leader at the Masters

Wild winds, a shock withdrawal of the world number one and some equally surprising scores marked the opening round of the 2017 Masters as American Charley Hoffman carved out a big 18-hole lead to take into Friday's play, writes Simon Lewis.

Hoffman, 40, made light of the difficult weather conditions to post an opening 65, seven under par and four clear of second-placed Will McGirt.

Rory McIlroy's chase for the Masters win which will complete a career grand slam of major titles began with a level-par 72, the same opening score as fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. The difference was that McIlroy finished strongly, with three birdies on his back nine, while Lowry, who opened with three birdies and three bogeys in his first six holes, carded two bogeys on his way home.

Both were satisfied with their day's work, McIlroy with his putting in particular.

“I have put a lot of hours in on the putting green over the last few months, specifically on putts inside 10 feet. My short game really saved me today,” McIlroy said.

“(Par putts on) 10, 11 and 12 were huge. To get those three up and down - not that I had much momentum - but to at least have something going into that stretch where I could pick up a couple. Thankfully I was able to birdie the two par fives and another one coming in. Even par was a great score at the end of the day and I am really happy with it.”

Lowry said of his 72: “If you had given me that on the first tee I would have taken your hand off. It was very tough out there. I played as good as I have played in a long time. I am really happy with how I played and while it was disappointing to bogey 15 and 16, I hit good shots on those two holes and got a gust of wind with my lay up on 15 which left me too far back.

“Then I didn’t get the gust on 16 and I was probably two yards from having an eight-footer for birdie. It was one of those days — it was so tough that you were happy with every par and I am happy I made a few birdies. I am very happy with that.

“I just need to go out tomorrow and keep doing what I am doing. I drove the ball great today and my iron play was really solid. My chipping felt really good for the first time in a long time today. I am really happy with that.”

It was a day at Augusta National that had begun with a cloud hovering above pre-tournament favourite Dustin Johnson's participation due to a back injury suffered the previous afternoon while the skies over everyone else in the Masters field were delivering gusting winds that would make for extremely tough conditions in which any score around par would be gratefully accepted.

World number one Johnson would have taken any score after a Wednesday afternoon fall down a short flight of stairs at his Augusta rental home left him with a tight back and bruised and swollen elbow. The hottest player in golf following three PGA Tour victories in successive starts has been playing the best golf of his career but the 32-year-old would not trouble the scoreboard, withdrawing from the tournament having made a limited practice swing on the first tee box having left himself too little time to recover.

“I’ve got to get it worked on and get adjusted,” a deeply disappointed Johnson said of his back as he came to terms with his misfortune last night. “Probably another two days and I’d be fine. If it happened on Monday, I don't think we would have any issues but it happened Wednesday afternoon.”

The 95 remaining golfers in the field will be grateful they do not have to concern themselves with the best player in the world though there was plenty to occupy their thoughts on a difficult opening day at Augusta National as the wind blew up to 30 miles per hour and gusted even harder on a sunny but chilly day in this corner of Georgia, where pre-tournament heavy rain had softened what would have otherwise been lightning fast greens.

“They're challenging conditions but we've had worse,” said three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson following his opening one-under-par 71. “At least the greens are receptive.

“Anything at par or better today is a phenomenal score.”

Quite where that puts Hoffman's 65, which bettered the day's average score by 10 shots, is anybody's guess. The American, aged 40, leads the 2017 Masters by four shots from tournament debutant Will McGirt going into Friday's second round thanks to a five-birdie back nine of 31 that in such conditions defied the logic outlined by Mickelson.

Asked that very question, Hoffman replied: “A little bit lucky. Fortunate I put myself in spots to be able to make putts. Doesn't mean you're going to make them out here. I was able to make some longer putts, which you're just trying to die it up there close to the hole, and they were able to go in. And obviously very happy with the end result of seven under.”

Lee Westwood, last year's runner-up, opened with a two-under 70 thanks to a run of five straight birdies between holes 13 and 17 and a host of top-drawer names lie a further shot behind, including Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose and Jason Dufner as well as young English duo Matt Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan.

With McIlroy and Lowry in a large group at level par, and defending champion Danny Willett at one over, there are now a host of players who would ordinarily have been delighted with their position after a difficult opening day, only to look up at the end-of-day leaderboard aghast at the deficit they will have to make up.

The question now will be how much did Thursday's remarkable performance take out of Hoffman as he bids to maintain or extend his lead into the weekend, while Irish golf fans will wonder if either McIlroy or Lowry can be the one to reel the American in.