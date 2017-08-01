Shamal George agrees Carlisle loan deal after signing new Liverpool contract

Liverpool youth-team goalkeeper Shamal George has joined League Two side Carlisle on loan after signing a new contract with the Reds.

The 19-year-old completed the formalities on an extension to his current deal before moving to Cumbria for a temporary spell initially lasting until January.

"It has been a dream for me to play for this club, so to get another contract on top of what I've already had is a good feeling," George told liverpoolfc.com.

"Game time is important for me because last year I didn't play much. Game time is the main focus.

"Liverpool will be watching me so hopefully they'll see I'm good enough and I can come back and push on here."

Carlisle's goalkeeping coach Simon Tracey welcomed George's move to Brunton Park.

"He's a player I've monitored since he was 17-years-old and he's a real prospect," he told carlisleunited.com.

"This will be a fantastic experience for him which will be of benefit to all parties concerned.

"He's going to be in a competitive and demanding first-team environment and we think he has the character and temperament which will relish the challenge that throws up."