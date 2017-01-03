Sevilla will be delighted Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Real Madrid squad this week, and here's why

Sevilla would have been forgiven for worrying about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Real Madrid, given he has scored five hat-tricks against them.

But it turns out the Portugal star has been left out of the squad for the first leg, so for one game at least, Sevilla won’t have to worry about this sort of thing.

Of course, Real Madrid remain a daunting opponent, currently undefeated this season, having beaten Cultural Leonesa 13-2 on aggregate in the last round of the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla went one better however, having beaten Formentera 9-1 and 14-2 on aggregate in the round of 32. Maybe it’s Real who should be doing the worrying after all.