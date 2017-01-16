Seven transfers that immediately secured the Premier League title

Players signing for a new club often take a while to get used to their new side, but not all of them – some make the biggest impact possible: winning the Premier League in their debut season.

We’ve taken a look at some of the most immediately successful transfers from Premier League transfers past – this lot didn’t hang about.

Jens Lehmann – Arsenal 2003/04

The eccentric German goalkeeper arrived at Highbury ahead of the 2003/04 season to replace the legendary England international David Seaman, and went down in history as a legend in his own right – a member of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’.

Lehmann organised a back four of Lauren, Kolo Toure, Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole, conceding just 26 goals and collecting 15 clean sheets as he commanded his area on the way to a maiden Premier League title.

It was Arsenal’s latest, and most impressive league championship, and couldn’t have been achieved without their German goalie.

Michael Essien – Chelsea 2005/06

Central midfielder Michael Essien broke Chelsea’s transfer record when he arrived at Stamford in the summer of 2005, coming in for £24.4 million – he was worth every penny.

The Ghanaian footballer became a key player in Jose Mourinho’s team of superstars, and the team equalled their own record by winning 29 games for the second season running.

Unsurprisingly that led to the first of Essien’s two league titles while with the Blues.

Sergio Aguero – Manchester City 2011/12

One of the Premier League’s all-time great strikers, Sergio Aguero has been frightening defences since the summer of 2011 when he arrived at Manchester City for the modest sum of £38 million.

Aguero contributed 23 league goals in his first season at the club, including one at Old Trafford in City’s 6-1 win against their rivals, and the all important winning goal against QPR on the final day of the season.

He has since gone on to win another league title with the Citizens as well as scoring over a century of league goals for the club, but more than anything, he’ll be remembered for THAT goal in the 2011/12 season, which brought City their first league title in 44 years.

Robin van Persie – Manchester United 2012/13

The Robin van Persie transfer saga ended with the Arsenal striker joining Manchester United for £24 million, and ended with the Dutchman winning his first, and Alex Ferguson’s last Premier League title.

RvP notched 26 league goals for United in his first season, including the winner in the Manchester Derby, as United waltzed to the title with time to spare thanks to their brand new striker.

Van Persie couldn’t repeat his form over the next two seasons at Old Trafford, but his immediate impact at the club cannot be understated.

Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas – 2014/15

A double signing here, as Jose Mourinho brought the final pieces of his Chelsea puzzle to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2014.

Cesc Fabregas brought the assists while Diego Costa brought the goals, and the chemistry was immediate. Both found their feet in no time, as Chelsea took control of the 2014/15 title race and never let go.

Cesc ended the season with 18 league assists, while Costa contributed 20 goals in his debut season. This management lark’s an easy business isn’t it?

N’Golo Kante – Leicester City 2015/16

Last but not least, N’Golo Kante. When Leicester brought the Frenchman to the King Power stadium for £5.6 million, it understandably went under the radar. People were certainly paying attention by the end of the season when Kante had a Premier League winners’ medal to his name.

Kante’s performances in the centre of midfield held Leicester together at the back while Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy scored goals for fun at the other end of the pitch.

The Frenchman became so famous for his interceptions and tackles that it was said that Leicester played a midfield three of Danny Drinkwater with Kante either side – enough said.