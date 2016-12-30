Seven Premier League teams who could make a move for glory in the 2017 January transfer window

As the January transfer window rolls around, Premier League fans will wonder who, if anyone, their sides are looking to buy and sell.

It’s looking likely to be a quiet one this year, but there will certainly be some activity. Who needs what? Here are seven teams who might be looking for change.

1. Arsenal

(Adam Davy/PA)

While new arrivals could sustain a title charge, sorting the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and even Arsene Wenger are higher on the list of priorities for Arsenal.

Wenger could consider full-back cover for Hector Bellerin, with Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson failing to impress, as well as a swoop for a proven Premier League goalscorer, while a long-lasting link with Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus has once more surfaced. How Gunners fans would love Reus on their team.

2. Everton

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The Toffees could be one of the busier teams in this window given Ronald Koeman’s overhaul at Everton is only just beginning, and he needs to add goals and creativity as soon as possible.

Koeman has already expressed his admiration for Manchester United’s Memphis Depay, and the Dutchman’s out-of-favour colleague Morgan Schneiderlin could be reunited with his ex-Southampton boss on Merseyside too.

3. Liverpool

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Question marks persist about Liverpool’s defence, hence the Virgil van Dijk rumours, but any January splurges could be made with more of an eye towards next season.

Danny Ings’ injury and Daniel Sturridge’s fitness issues may tempt Jurgen Klopp to try and reinforce his attacking options with American Christian Pulisic from former club Borussia Dortmund, who seem unwilling to sell at this stage.

4. Tottenham

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Moussa Sissoko has not proved to be the answer in an attacking-midfield sense which means Spurs could consider moving for the likes of Ross Barkley, Wilfried Zaha and Isco.

However, it is more likely they’ll snap up a youngster from lower down the Football League pyramid such as Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon.

5. Leicester

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be the first face Claudio Ranieri adds to his Foxes ranks this January, and the Italian will hope he can serve as a replacement for N’Golo Kante.

Sporting Lisbon’s Adrien Silva said in the summer he wanted to join the champions, so they may return with another offer in January.

6. Manchester United

(Nick Potts/EMPICS Sport)

Jose Mourinho still needs to improve Manchester United’s defence and could move for long-time target Victor Lindelof, the Benfica defender and Sweden international.

Otherwise it will be a case of who is departing Old Trafford, with Schneiderlin having already told Mourinho he wants out and Depay set to be among those following him.

7. Chelsea

(Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Expect Chelsea, rejuvenated under Antonio Conte, to move only if some of the biggest names become available in the winter window.

Conte will have money in his pocket thanks to Oscar’s shock transfer to China, though he may promote from within, and Kurt Zouma’s return from injury provides defensive reinforcements.