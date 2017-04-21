Seven people die as electric cable falls on Nigerians watching Manchester United tie

Seven people have died after a live electrical cable fell on a gathering of people watching a Manchester United match in southern Nigeria.

Cross River state police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo said another 10 people were critically injured when the wire fell on the roof of a football viewing centre in Calabar on Thursday night.

Residents said the final death toll is likely to be much higher, claiming 80 people were crammed inside at the time.

Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WGnHAxpjMV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2017

Manchester United tweeted to say the team's thoughts go out to those affected by the tragedy.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has not commented on the incident, but authorities have said it is illegal to erect structures under high-tension cables.

State governor Ben Ayade said: "It was heart-wrenching that the lives of the young men were lost through electrocution."

Many Nigerians prefer to watch football games at the viewing centres, for a small fee, instead of watching at home.