Seven Galway players included in 2017 Hurling All Stars

A record-equalling seven Galway players have been included in the 2017 Hurling All Stars.

There are five awards for Waterford, but Kilkenny are without a single representative for only the second time since 1996.

All-Ireland winning captain David Burke and Joe Canning both earn their fourth All Star.

Their Galway team mates Padraic Mannion, Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan and Geroid McInearney are named for the first time.

Waterford's Michael 'Brick' Walsh wins his 4th award, 10 years after his first, while Stephen O'Keeffe edges out Anthony Nash in the goalkeeping head to head.

Stephen Cluxon and David Clarke are vying for same position in the Football All Stars which will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Dublin Convention Centre tomorrow.