Sergio Romero became Manchester United fans' most unlikely hero at Southampton

With David De Gea being rested in preparation for their Europa League Final against Ajax next week, goalkeeper Sergio Romero became Manchester United’s unlikely hero against Southampton.

It was only the 30-year-old Argentinian’s sixth appearance in the Premier League for United, but he really made himself known – pulling off a series of excellent saves including one from Manolo Gabbiadini’s penalty to keep the score at 0-0.

Some fans weren’t surprised by the goalie’s performance.

While one or two thought Romero’s man of the match performance was some sort of wizardry…

Others believe De Gea’s world-class brilliance has been rubbing off on him.

But for other United fans, it’s De Gea who Romero should be replacing when the Red Devils’ big night in Europe comes around next Wednesday.

The draw makes little difference to United in the league table and they go into the final game with 66 points knowing they will finish sixth – but with a Champions League spot up for grabs for the winner in the Europa League.

As for Southampton – well, first of all their manager Claude Puel took the ball right in the chops from an unfortunate deflection off Eric Bailly’s head. Ouch.

Poor Puel.

Meanwhile in the league they can’t finish higher than eighth, but will need to win on the last day of the season to ensure they do so, with West Brom, Bournemouth and Leicester City all with an opportunity to leapfrog them.
