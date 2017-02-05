Sergio Garcia leads from start to finish to claim first European Tour title in three years

Spain's Sergio Garcia led from start to finish to claim his 12th European Tour title, and first for three years, in impressive fashion in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Garcia carded a flawless closing 69 at Emirates Golf Club to finish 19 under par, three shots clear of Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson.

The 37-year-old began the day with a three-shot lead and rarely looked threatened before responding superbly when Stenson finally closed the gap to two with a birdie on the 14th.

With the Open champion firing his tee shot on the next over the green on his way to a bogey, Garcia's stunning approach to two feet set up a birdie and two-shot swing to give the world number 15 some welcome breathing space.

Stenson birdied the last to complete a 69 and finish 16 under par, two shots ahead of England's Tyrrell Hatton and Denmark's Lasse Jensen.

Ian Poulter, who was in the final group alongside Stenson and Garcia, struggled to a closing 76 to finish tied 15th.

Garcia's previous win on the European Tour also came in the desert in Qatar in 2014, although he won on the Asian Tour in Vietnam in 2015 and the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour last season.

His latest victory will take him back inside the world's top 10 when the rankings are updated on Monday.