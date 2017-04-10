Sergio Garcia a popular Masters winner among rival golfers

Sergio Garcia's Masters victory proved popular with his contemporaries on Twitter as they revelled in his long-awaited success.

Garcia finally took a major title at the 74th attempt, overcoming Justin Rose in a play-off after the pair finished their final rounds level at nine-under for the tournament.

Rose congratulated the Spaniard on the 18th green and then again on social media.

Congrats @TheSergioGarcia

Incredible battle out there. Sport in the moment can be tough. But it's just sport. Hope you guys enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/er7OzrdTgA — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) April 10, 2017

Garcia was presented with his green jacket by last year's winner Danny Willett who clearly enjoyed watching the final round after missing the cut himself.

Rory McIlroy had hoped to be in the mix himself, but after finishing in a share of seventh place he congratualted his Ryder Cup teammate.

2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017

There was even a message of congratulations from Tiger Woods, despite his fractious relationship with Garcia in the past.

The thoughts of 2014 winner Bubba Watson turned immediately to the menu for next year's champions dinner.

Congrats to @TheSergioGarcia! Amazing to watch! What are we eating next year on Tuesday night?? #Champion — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 10, 2017

Thomas Pieters, who finished in a share of fourth on his Masters debut, also congratualted the Spainiard, along with some other top golfers.

Congrats @TheSergioGarcia. Always a great champion and now a deserved Major champion. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) April 9, 2017

Nobody deserves this more@TheSergioGarcia

👊 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 9, 2017

The plaudits also came from outside the golfing world.

Pretty sweet way to finish @TheMasters .... congrats @TheSergioGarcia ... well deserved buddy!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) April 9, 2017