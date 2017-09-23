Sergio Aguero 'will die scoring goals', says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has claimed Sergio Aguero will be scoring goals until the day he dies.

The prolific Aguero is just two goals short of equalling Manchester City's all-time goalscoring record having scored 175 times since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2011.

City boss Guardiola has worked with Aguero to develop his all-round game but there has never been any doubt about the 29-year-old Argentinian's finishing ability.

Guardiola said: "All we can say is just to convince him to be involved in the way we want to play - not to be (just) like a striker heading the ball in the box and scoring a goal, but to try to make one high press in the right moment to help to win the ball as quickly possible, to attack as quickly as possible and to be involved in the process to play football.

"I like the strikers who play in the process, like I don't just like the central defenders to defend. They have to be involved in the play.

"All the players in the world decide to play football for one reason - to play with the ball. Especially when they were kids, they enjoyed the training sessions when they had the ball, and I like all of them to be involved in that. Sergio too.

"But of course he has the character to score goals. He had it in the past in Argentina as a young boy. His mother and father gave him that talent. He will die scoring goals, there is no doubt about that."

Aguero has scored six goals in as many appearances this season, including a hat-trick - his 10th for the club - in last week's 6-0 hammering of Watford.

He will get his first chance to challenge the 177-goal record mark of Eric Brook, which has stood since 1939, as bottom side Crystal Palace visit in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola said: "The record is going to be broken. Where? I don't know. Maybe at home would be better."

Ahead of the season it was anticipated that Aguero and Gabriel Jesus would compete for one spot up front but such has been their form that Guardiola has been happy to play both together. There are strong signs the pair can form an effective partnership.

Guardiola said: "They (defenders) can't focus on Sergio. If you focus on one, you help the other one to score goals. That is the way we have changed it a little bit."

Guardiola has also revealed the club are hoping to agree a new deal with Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, who is in the final year of his current contract.

He said: "The transfer market has finished but clubs are always updating and working. Of course there are players I think the club want to renew. One, of course, is Fernandinho and there are other ones. The club never stops."