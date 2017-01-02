Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench and fantasy football players went mental

Back to Sport Home

Fantasy football players are left with a big decision to make when it comes to Manchester City’s brilliant Argentinian Sergio Aguero.

Is he worth the extortionate money you have to spend on him?

Most of the time, yes – but not when he’s not on the pitch.

That’s right, with the points there for the taking in a home game against Burnley, Aguero didn’t even make the team.

Some had even lost points bringing him back into their team.

After serving a four-match ban for a wild challenge against David Luiz earlier last month, fans were confused as to why Aguero was benched.

Some thought it was a sign the striker could be headed for the exit from City.

Some were being pragmatic about the whole thing.

But for most, there was no understanding the decision.

Come on folks. It’s only fantasy football – right?

Oh my.
KEYWORDS: fantasy football, Manchester City, PremierLeague, Sergio Aguero

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport