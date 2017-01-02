Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench and fantasy football players went mental

Fantasy football players are left with a big decision to make when it comes to Manchester City’s brilliant Argentinian Sergio Aguero.

Is he worth the extortionate money you have to spend on him?

Most of the time, yes – but not when he’s not on the pitch.

That’s right, with the points there for the taking in a home game against Burnley, Aguero didn’t even make the team.

For those that captained Aguero...

How far na??? 😂😂😂 — Ubaid.. (@Sir_Emdee) January 2, 2017

Some had even lost points bringing him back into their team.

Wonder how many people wasted points getting Aguero back in this week, only to see him benched #fantasypremierleague #FantasyFootball — Conor church (@cchurch87) January 2, 2017

Wtf pep... Get -8 to transfer Aguero into team then he bench him... pic.twitter.com/RLPWHwugQO — Rizky Sakturria (@rizkyes) January 2, 2017

After serving a four-match ban for a wild challenge against David Luiz earlier last month, fans were confused as to why Aguero was benched.

Why does Pep Guardiola think he can bench Aguero? He's had a month's rest and you're telling me he can't play? Disgraceful management. — Al (@lfcal101) January 2, 2017

Big call by Guardiola to drop Aguero. One of few City players unlikely to be tired after four game ban — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) January 2, 2017

Some thought it was a sign the striker could be headed for the exit from City.

Staggering decision to leave out Aguero. Signs keep pointing to his exit in the summer - if not sooner... — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) January 2, 2017

Aguero's getting binned. City are gonna make mad money from some Chinese club. — United Religion (@Unitedology) January 2, 2017

Might seem kneejerk but I reckon Aguero won't last Pep's entire city tenure. Just a feeling. — Hayley B (@Hayles_101) January 2, 2017

Some were being pragmatic about the whole thing.

A lot of talk of Aguero being 'dropped' but City have always been wary about his muscle injuries. Could he play two games in three days? — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017

But for most, there was no understanding the decision.

When you make Sergio Aguero your @OfficialFPL captain and then see he starts on the bench. pic.twitter.com/rOrK3faOMy — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 2, 2017

Come on folks. It’s only fantasy football – right?

Jesus aguero benched and my triple captain kill me 💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Yacim emmanuel (@yacim986) January 2, 2017

Oh my.