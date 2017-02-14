Sergio Aguero endured a thoroughly confusing evening of football against Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero’s probably used to being number one at Manchester City – but since the arrivals of Pep Guardiola and more recently Gabriel Jesus, the Argentinian’s place in the team has come under question.

All in all it’s a confusing time for the two-time Premier League winner – and Bournemouth away was no exception.

Our man Sergio started off on the bench. Sad times.

After 15 minutes however, Jesus was forced to come off, giving Aguero 75 minutes on the pitch.

When you can bring the 17th best goalscorer in the league’s history on as a sub, you can tick ‘squad depth’ off the list.

Aguero’s star rose even further when it appeared he had doubled City’s advantage, and indeed he had…

… just not necessarily directly.

Unbelievable.

After all that, it counted as nothing more than an assist, after the ball was deemed to have been persuaded over the line by the defender, rather than Aguero.

A strange old night indeed, although things brightened after with a hug from the manager.

What did you make of that, Sergio?

Manchester City GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

A sub appearance and a goal which became an assist – a mixed evening.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Bournemouth, Football, Gabriel Jesus, Man City, Manchester City, Premier League, Sergio Aguero

 

