Sergio Aguero endured a thoroughly confusing evening of football against Bournemouth

Sergio Aguero’s probably used to being number one at Manchester City – but since the arrivals of Pep Guardiola and more recently Gabriel Jesus, the Argentinian’s place in the team has come under question.

All in all it’s a confusing time for the two-time Premier League winner – and Bournemouth away was no exception.

Our man Sergio started off on the bench. Sad times.

Sergio Aguero: "I'm on the bench tonight?"



Pep Guardiola: "Yep."



Sergio Aguero: 😬👍

As exciting as Gabriel Jesus is, it still feels like the world can't be right when Sergio Aguero is sat on the bench.

After 15 minutes however, Jesus was forced to come off, giving Aguero 75 minutes on the pitch.

When you can bring the 17th best goalscorer in the league’s history on as a sub, you can tick ‘squad depth’ off the list.

When your injury replacement is Sergio Aguero.

#ThatMomentWhen Bournemouth defenders see Gabriel Jesus go off...but Sergio Aguero subbed on. 🙄

Aguero’s star rose even further when it appeared he had doubled City’s advantage, and indeed he had…

GOAL Bournemouth 0-2 Man City (69 mins). Sterling jinks past a defender & squares the ball for Aguero to slide home at the near post

Transfer in Jesus for Aguero.



Jesus gets injured, Aguero scores.



Fantasy football managers everywhere...

… just not necessarily directly.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City.



Sergio Aguero is back on the scoresheet (...until the Dubious Goals Panel labels it an own goal)

Goal - AGUERO to be confirmed

Assist - STERLING to be confirmed



Bournemouth 0-2 Man City (69 mins)

Unbelievable.

After all that, it counted as nothing more than an assist, after the ball was deemed to have been persuaded over the line by the defender, rather than Aguero.

Premier League Match Centre have confirmed the scorer of Man City's second goal as a Mings own goal. Aguero therefore earns the assist

A strange old night indeed, although things brightened after with a hug from the manager.

Guardiola salutes the away end and has big hugs for his players - Stones, Aguero and Silva in particular.

What did you make of that, Sergio?

Manchester City GIF



A sub appearance and a goal which became an assist – a mixed evening.