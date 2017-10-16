Sergio Aguero could return for Manchester City against Napoli

Sergio Aguero could return to the Manchester City side as they take on Napoli in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The Argentina striker, who broke a rib in a road accident three weeks ago, was an unsed substitute for the Premier League clash against Stoke on Saturday.

Captain Vincent Kompany remains doubtful with a calf injury while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Toure, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Diaz, Aguero, Jesus.