Serena Williams was thoroughly unimpressed by one reporter's assessment of her 'scrappy performance'

After her 6-3 6-4 second round win over Lucie Safarova at the Australian Open, Serena Williams was in no mood to have her efforts undermined by journalists.

That’s exactly what happened when one reporter began a question with mention of Serena’s “scrappy performance”, which the world number two did not take kindly to.

Williams, 35, immediately took umbrage at the remarks, commenting: “I think that’s a very negative thing to say, are you serious?”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion continued: “That wasn’t very kind, you should apologise, do you want to apologise?”

The reporter did, and the situation was resolved. We’re not sure ‘Scrappy Serena’ is going to catch on as a nickname, however.