Serena Williams tweeted she ‘forgot’ how old she was and the internet, of course, has its theories

Serena Williams is known for her candid tweets about life and parenting, but her latest post has left fans wondering about the reason behind her message.

The tennis superstar, who welcomed her first child Alexis Olympia in September, said she had to “Wikipedia my age the other day” because “I forgot how old I was”.

I had to Wikipedia my age the other day. I forgot how old I was. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 25, 2017

But of course, as surprising as it may be to some people, forgetting your own age isn’t that uncommon.

I called my mom to ask her when I forgot how old I was. — Jill Tatara (@jilltataraworld) December 25, 2017

I stopped counting after 29... I'm either 38 or 64😉 — Johnny Rox (@JohnnyRox12) December 25, 2017

For a whole year I thought I was a year older than I actually was.. it was around the time I had my first child. . Extended pregnancy brain maybe 😊 — Eva Corbett (@CorbettEva) December 26, 2017

However, a few believe her words may be a thinly veiled reference to tennis rival Maria Sharapova who has reportedly hinted it is unlikely she will play tennis at the age of 36, like Williams has.

Lol nah.... this is shade to Maria who tried to get slick earlier. — Kevin Waters (@kwaters2008) December 25, 2017

Basically Maria said she wasn’t gonna play until she was as old as Serena. The headline was a bit more saucy, so I imagine that’s why Serena said this. A little holiday clapback to remind Maria who is Queen! — Kevin Waters (@kwaters2008) December 25, 2017

Whatever the reason may be, in the end, age is just a number.

I hope wiki just said, “timeless” — Connor White (@aBadManPajama) December 25, 2017