Serena Williams surprised two casual tennis players and it's every sports fan's dream scenario

It’s not every day one of the greatest tennis players of all time strolls up to you when you’re casually knocking a tennis ball around with a pal.

But then this was no everyday experience for two guys who were doing just that when Serena Williams, the world number one, came to say hello during a friendly rally.

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

“I’m just having a stroll at night,” the 35-year-old said on Snapchat. “And I’m thinking about asking these guys if I can hit with them, just to see their reaction.”

Upon approaching the guys the 23-time grand slam winner asked, “So who won?” before asking to come and play. “I don’t have on my Nikes, but these’ll work,” she said, showing the camera her boots.

Williams took the number one ranking back from Angelique Kerber after winning the Australian Open in January, defeating her sister Venus 6-4 6-4 in the final.

(Adam Davy/PA)

Having knocked the ball about with the guys, Serena said: “So the moral of the story is, you never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you.”

Indeed – we’re off to the local park with a football just in case Lionel Messi wanders through in his casual wear.